Maryland Zoo welcomes new giraffe to herd

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Zoo has welcomed one-and-a-half-year-old "Big Mac" to its giraffe herd.

Big Mac arrived in early November and is finishing his quarantine and introductions to the other giraffes this week.

The public will be able to meet him at the Zoo's Giraffe House beginning next Monday, December 22.

The Maryland Zoo now has five giraffes, up from two at this time last year.

"Over the past year, we've been welcoming the next generation of the reticulated giraffe to Maryland Zoo," says Erin Cantwell-Grill, Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo.

She adds that Big Mac seems to be cautious, as expected, but is adjusting well to his new home.

