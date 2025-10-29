Maryland SPCA stops dog intakes for at least a month over canine flu

BALTIMORE — A positive case of dog flu has led the Maryland SPCA to suspend dog intakes for at least a month as they work to contain the outbreak.

The organization posted on its Facebook page that one of the dogs in its care tested positive on Tuesday. Intake was paused immediately and will continue for at least a month.

The statement says in part, "We recognize the challenges this places on our community and on our own staff, but we know this is in the best interest of everyone involved."

They are still offering adoptions and fostering for dogs currently at the shelter, and dog adoptions will be free during this time period. Potential adopters must sign an exposure waiver.

The MD SPCA also recommends that adopted or fostered pets live in pet-free households, as the canine flu is very contagious.

