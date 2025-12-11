Maryland Science Center opens new Space and Make exhibits for 50th anniversary celebration

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Science Center unveiled two new exhibits as part of its 50th anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone in the Inner Harbor museum's evolution.
The museum opened "Space" presented by Northrop Grumman and "Make" presented by the Collard Foundation, offering visitors hands-on experiences in space exploration and practical skills development.
The Space exhibit allows visitors to step into the challenges of space exploration, while Make teaches woodworking, soldering and circuitry skills.
"When I think of the children who explore the space, I see the next generation of innovators, and I see future engineers sketching their first prototypes. I see young scientists testing ideas for the first time, and I see kids discovering that their imagination has value," George Collard of the Collard foundation said.
The exhibits are part of the Science Center's $15 million campaign to transform how it delivers science education to visitors and the community.
