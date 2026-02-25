Maryland opens social services office inside Baltimore MVA branch

Maryland is making it easier for residents to access government assistance by opening a social services office inside a Motor Vehicle Administration branch in Baltimore City.

The new office is located at the MVA's Baltimore City branch on Reisterstown Road. Residents can apply for benefits including food stamps, temporary cash assistance, and medical coverage — all in one place.

"The heart of this partnership is about convenience, dignity, and respect for people's time," said La Sherra Ayala, Deputy Director of Baltimore City Department of Social services. She continued, explaining what that means in practice.

"Respect for people's time means understanding that many of our residents are balancing work, caregiving, school, and other responsibilities and that government should make their lives easier, not harder."

The office is open Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.