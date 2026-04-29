Maryland leaders launch a new digital wellness playbook to combat rising youth depression and anxiety

BALTIMORE — In the wake of big internet and social media, adolescent depression rates in the U.S. have nearly doubled since 2005, according to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

In addition, the research done over the last two decades shows that young people who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of depression and anxiety.

In response to this data, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined the Governor’s Office for Children, the Child Mind Institute, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to release the Maryland Youth Digital Wellness Playbook.

It's a guide for young people, parents, and educators to support children's and young people’s mental health in a digital age.

Think of it as a map to help youth engage with the internet and/or social media in a healthier, more functional way.

“Today, supporting young people’s mental health means understanding the role the digital world plays in their daily lives,” said Lt. Governor Aruna Miller.

“This playbook gives families, educators, and communities practical tools to help young Marylanders build healthier habits, strengthen their resilience, and feel more confident navigating online spaces. It’s one more way we are showing up for our youth and making sure they have what they need to thrive both online and off.”

How do these strategies appear in the playbook?

There are skill sheets which help students center mindfulness, reframe negative thoughts, and manage compulsive behaviors which may arise as a result of social media and online gaming.

There's also support for kids facing cyberbullying or self-consciousness about their appearance.

The Maryland Youth Digital Wellness Playbook will be hosted on the Governor’s Office for Children website, providing a central resource for statewide access and use by community-based organizations.

At launch, dissemination will be led in partnership with the Maryland Boys & Girls Clubs, which will distribute the Playbook across their more than 80 clubs statewide.