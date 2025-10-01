Maryland law now requires 14-day notice before evictions

Changes to the state law put in motion on Wednesday impact both landlords and renters.

According to authorities, landlords are now required to give renters a 14-day notice before the Sheriff's Office can carry out an eviction.

The notice that must be given doesn't mince words with its recipient.

It reads:

“You could lose all your personal belongings left inside your home when the eviction occurs. Local laws and practices about disposal of any of your personal belongings upon eviction vary. You may seek advice by calling 211 for a legal referral or by contacting the District Court Help Center at (insert the telephone number for the District Court Help Center) or (insert the address for the website of the District Court Help Center) to speak to an attorney.”

The Baltimore City Council is also considering additional legislation (Bill #25-0087), which will address these changes in more detail.