Maryland Food Bank receives 40,000 pounds of mac and cheese donation

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Food Bank received a massive donation of 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese from Land O'Lakes, providing immediate relief as food insecurity reaches unprecedented levels across the state.

The donation, delivered today and made with local ingredients, comes at a critical time when one in three Marylanders may be food insecure — numbers the food bank has never seen before.

"We don't have to sort it. We don't have to figure out what's in that donated food. It's coming in ready to go out the door, and it's coming in at no cost to us," said Meg Kimmel, Maryland Food Bank president. "So I can guarantee you that we will have distributed this macaroni and cheese within 30 days. It will be gone and people will be enjoying it in their homes."

Kimmel emphasized the value of donations that are ready for immediate distribution, allowing the food bank to quickly get meals to families in need without additional processing time.

The donation will benefit communities beyond Baltimore, extending to areas like Rising Sun in Cecil County, ensuring broader reach across Maryland's food-insecure populations.

