Maryland bill would repeal ban on teacher strikes, supporters rally in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Maryland's teachers are legally banned from going on strike, but a new bill in Annapolis would change that.

WATCH: Maryland bill would lift ban on teacher strikes Maryland bill would lift ban on teacher strikes

Today, educators, library workers, and supporters met at the Baltimore Teachers Union in Northwest Baltimore.

Their goal was to push lawmakers to pass a bill currently in the House to repeal that ban.

One parent who spoke at the rally says giving teachers the ability to strike would not hurt students. In fact, he argues, it would help them.

"It's about giving unions the power they need at the bargaining table so they can advocate effectively for the conditions that help our students survive. When educators can bargain for manageable class sizes, adequate resources, and fair working conditions, students benefit," the parent said.

The Government, Labor and Elections Committee will review the bill on March 11. Teacher strikes are banned in 37 states, including Maryland.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

