Maryland artist examines Matisse's legacy in upcoming Museum of Art exhibit

BALTIMORE — A rising artist and Maryland native is using his work to examine one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

The exhibit, "Fratino and Matisse: To See This Light Again," is coming to the Baltimore Museum of Art. It features roughly 30 works from the French master alongside works from MICA graduate Louis Fratino, exploring Matisse's continuing influence on the art world.

Fratino said he never expected this type of show to happen when he was in college.

"It's not always clear that you're going to be able to make a living doing this, and I studied children's book illustration at MICA. I thought maybe I'd be like a textile designer. I wasn't sure what was going to happen. But then I got a Fulbright grant to go to Germany and got to live as an artist for a year, and that really focused my commitment to trying to make that happen," Fratino said.

Fratino is from Deale in Anne Arundel County. He has had several exhibitions in Europe, but this is his first major American show.

The exhibit opens March 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.