Man wanted for murder by Baltimore Police was recently released from jail in North Carolina

Charles Anthony Boatwright.jpg
Baltimore City Police Department
Charles Anthony Boatwright.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Police are currently searching for a man accused of murder in Southwest Baltimore.

Authorities say Charles Anthony Boatwright, 55, is suspected of shooting and killing 56-year-old Randolph Smith on July 13 in the 3900 block of Frederick Avenue.

According to ABC-affiliate WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Boatwright was arrested on a fugitive warrant in July and was later booked into custody in the Mecklenburg County Jail in North Carolina.

He was held for months on a $7.5 million bond before being released after the district attorney's office voluntarily dismissed his extradition, per WSOC.

Baltimore Police say anyone with information on Boatwright's whereabouts should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

