Man shot to death during overnight break-in at Canton business

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after a reported overnight break-in at a Canton business.
It happened around 2:15am in the 2200 block of Fleet Street.
Baltimore City Police said a 39-year-old man was found unresponsive at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the victim was shot during a commercial burglary.
The block is home to multiple businesses, including a jewelry repair shop.
Police haven't yet confirmed what business was burglarized.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.