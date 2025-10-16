Man shot to death during overnight break-in at Canton business

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after a reported overnight break-in at a Canton business.

It happened around 2:15am in the 2200 block of Fleet Street.

Baltimore City Police said a 39-year-old man was found unresponsive at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the victim was shot during a commercial burglary.

The block is home to multiple businesses, including a jewelry repair shop.

Police haven't yet confirmed what business was burglarized.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

