Man shot, killed in West Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.

At 4:48 a.m., patrol officers were flagged down by a citizen, who told them that something had happened in the area of Linden Avenue and West North Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.