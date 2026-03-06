Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man sentenced to life in prison for sword-slashing incident

BALTIMORE, Md. — A man found guilty of swinging a sword at another man at Lexington Market Metro Station in 2024 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Trillion Bryant was found guilty earlier this year of both attempted first-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon openly.

It all stems from an incident back on an early Friday morning in mid-August of 2024.

The 43-year-old victim was exiting a train car at the station when CCTV footage showed Bryant trying to block his path.

Bryant followed the victim toward the exit, and they had a brief confrontation. The victim ran away, and then Bryant took a sword out of his backpack and swung it at the victim, who had fallen.

The 43-year-old man escaped and got to a security officer. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Today’s sentence ensures that the Defendant will be held fully accountable for an act of shocking and senseless violence," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "The survivor in this case endured a terrifying and deeply traumatic attack that nearly cost him his life."

