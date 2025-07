BALTIMORE, Md. — Kelly Michael McCraw, 39, was reported missing to police a month ago.

His niece is asking the public for help looking for him.

McCraw was experiencing homelessness when he disappeared, but he frequented the area at Reisterstown Rd and Rogers Ave.

No family or friends have heard from him since around June 13th, which is abnormal behavior, according to his niece.

Police say that if you see him, please either call 911 or the Northwest District at 410-396-2466.