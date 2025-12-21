Man killed in I-695 chain-reaction crash Saturday morning was an active Baltimore Police officer

PARKVILLE, Md. — We're learning more about a man killed in a Saturday morning chain reaction crash on I-695.

The victim, 31-year-old James Beckham, of Essex, was an active Baltimore City Police officer.

Beckham, who appears to have been off-duty, riding in his personal car, reportedly struck the back of a Toyota C-HR on the inner-loop near Perring Parkway.

That initial collision caused a Nissan Altima and Toyota RAV4 to crash.

The crash scene as captured on MDOT Chart Cam Video Beckham

While the Altima and RAV4 drivers were unharmed, Beckham died at an area hospital.

“This is a profound and heartbreaking loss for Officer Beckham’s family, his colleagues in the Northwest District, for our Department and city,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “I have spoken to Officer Beckham’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time. The Department stands with them and offers its deepest condolences and unwavering support.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Toyota driver Beckham hit was also hospitalized with injuries.

The inner loop of I-695 was closed for more than three-hours before reopening.

Police are still investigating the official cause of the crash.