Man killed in downtown Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident in downtown Baltimore early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of North President Street and East Baltimore Street for reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the victim was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by a car that fled the scene.

Detectives from the Crash Team are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call at 410-396-2606.