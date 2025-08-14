Man killed in downtown Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident in downtown Baltimore early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the intersection of North President Street and East Baltimore Street for reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say the victim was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by a car that fled the scene.
Detectives from the Crash Team are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call at 410-396-2606.