Man found murdered inside Baltimore vacant, hours after 15-year-old girl was shot to death inside another home

BALTIMORE — A violent few hours in Baltimore City late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Two people were killed and another was injured in three separate incidents across West Baltimore.

The first happened on Valentine's Day around 11:37pm.

That's when a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the 3400 Piedmont Avenue.

About an hour later police were called to a vacant home in the 5200 block of Saint Charles Avenue.

Inside, officers discovered a 36-year-old man dead from apparent trauma to the body.

Then just after 2am, at another home in the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue, a 15-year-old girl was shot to death.

So far there is no additional information on possible motives or suspects in either case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.