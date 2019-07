BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot 27 years ago.

Police said 47-year-old Sheraton McElwee was shot in the 1300 block of Homewood Avenue, back on February 21, 1992. According to the report, McElwee died from his injuries on March 25, 2019.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death as a homicide on June 25, 2019.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.