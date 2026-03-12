Man dies after being struck by box truck in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say a man was struck and killed by a box truck Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the unit block of North Collington Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:57 a.m. and found the victim, a 28-year-old man, unresponsive in the street. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene.

Accident Investigation detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2606.