Man dead after portable bathroom fires outside Ravens Stadium

Posted: 4:46 PM, Feb 17, 2019
Updated: 2019-02-18 14:13:09Z
BALTIMORE — A man was burned to death after a portable bathroom broke out in flames outside of Ravens Stadium.

The incident occurred on Sunday just after 3 p.m. in Lot H located off of W. Ostend Street.

Baltimore City Fire officials say a stadium security guard called 911 after finding three portable potties engulfed in flames. An adult male was seen on fire coming from the stalls and collapsed and died.

A Baltimore City Police spokeswoman said the incident is being investigated as an accidental death.

The victim has not been identified at this time and the fire is still being investigated.

