Man accused of urinating on Morgan Wallen concertgoers extradited to Maryland, released on $25K bond

BALTIMORE — A North Carolina man accused of urinating on and assaulting Morgan Wallen concertgoers during his show at M&T Bank Stadium has been extradited to Maryland and appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, Jayson Reed, 39, was released on a $25,000 bond.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office arrested Reed in connection with the July incident.

On July 18, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police officers assisted Baltimore City Police officers at the concert following reports of a fight in progress at the stadium.

Multiple people were identified in connection with the fight, and officers subsequently separated those involved.

Reed was identified as one of the suspects and escorted from the stadium.

MDTA officers learned that Reed allegedly urinated on concertgoers, including an 8-year-old girl.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Reed, who was held in North Carolina before his extradition.

He is charged with four counts of second-degree assault, public urination, and other related offenses.

Reed's trial is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 18.