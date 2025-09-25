Male found dead inside East Baltimore home Thursday

BALTIMORE, Md. — A male was found dead in a house in the 1200 block of North Patterson Park Avenue Thursday morning.

Baltimore Police arrived at the residence for the "Check the well-being" call. At the scene, officers found an unidentified male dead.

His body was taken to the medical examiner's office to be identified and to learn the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore Police Department Media Relations

Please email inquiries to MediaRelations@baltimorepolice.org or call 410-396-2012.

