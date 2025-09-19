Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
M&T Bank reports issues with their services, including mobile platform

Copyright Getty Images
Sean Gallup
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — M&T Bank is experiencing issues impacting their platforms, the company said in a social media post.

This includes their mobile platform.

Many customers reported not receiving direct deposits in social media posts.

The company said they are working closely with their technology team to resolve this matter.

