M&T Bank reports issues with their services, including mobile platform

BALTIMORE — M&T Bank is experiencing issues impacting their platforms, the company said in a social media post.
This includes their mobile platform.
Many customers reported not receiving direct deposits in social media posts.
The company said they are working closely with their technology team to resolve this matter.
We are currently experiencing issues impacting certain platforms, including Mobile. We are working closely with our technology team to resolve this matter. The satisfaction of our customers is of utmost importance to us, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— M&T Bank (@MandT_Bank) September 19, 2025