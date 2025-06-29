Loyola's York road initiative hosts community mental health & wellness event to promote healing in Baltimore

One organization is helping to recenter mental health in Baltimore.

WATCH: Loyola hosts mental health & wellness event to promote healing in Baltimore Loyola hosts mental health & wellness event to promote healing in Baltimore

Loyola's York Road Initiative held a Community Mental Health & Wellness event on Saturday at 5104 York Road in North Baltimore.

Local organizations, wellness practitioners, and neighbors were all in attendance to promote the importance of mental health while making resources geared towards healing and connection available.

Among these resources was a yoga station led by the Black Male Yoga Initiative, interactive wellness activities such as an affirmation wall and craft stations, and mental health screenings.

The Temple of New African Thought Holistic Wellness Center and the Black Mental Health Alliance were also present.

“This mental health fair has been 10 years in the making,” said Tee Hardy, community fellow for neighborhood resilience, who has been a resident community organizer with the university for several years and helped to organize the fair as part of her fellowship. “We are starting a movement to reshape the way our community views and applies mental health care.”