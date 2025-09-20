Lewis Museum opens one-of-a-kind gallery

BALTIMORE — Reginald Lewis is a Baltimore legend. He was a titan of industry and a philanthropist.

Now here, in his old stomping ground, West Baltimore, his legacy is being carried on with a new, permanent gallery at The Village at Mondawmin.

One of the carriers of that legacy is his nephew, Russell Fugett.

Russell gave us an interview to talk about his late uncle and what this new gallery means to his family.

“We didn’t want the museum, and I know, Director Freeman, the director of the museum, didn’t want the museum, to just be contained to the four walls,” Russell says. “We did want to be able to take it into the community.”

Lewis’ family lived on Popular Grove and Mosher. That’s where Reginald and Russell’s father, Jean Fugett, grew up.

So, it’s fitting that the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture is expanding its footprint by opening its first satellite gallery in West Baltimore.

“I know how historical this community is in Mondawmin Mall, Mondawmin Village and I’ve known that for a long time,” Russell says. “And so, this is very much important for the renaissance that’s happening here in West Baltimore.”

It’s starting with an exhibit showcasing the often-overlooked contributions of Black healthcare professionals from West Baltimore, since the tenants at The Village are mainly health services.

Imani Haynes is the museum’s curator.

“My favorite is the graduation cape of the Helene Fuld nursing school from Provident Hospital,” she says. “This graduation cape behind me was donated to us by their last graduating class in 1973.”

The gallery will feature rotating exhibits every 18 months.

All designed to honor and celebrate West Baltimore’s connection to the city’s history, art and culture.

And to make museum resources more accessible to the community.

To all of this, Russell says his late Uncle Reginald would say two of his favorite sayings:

“‘Bravo, well done.’ And of course, ‘Keep going no matter what.’ And that’s what we’re doing.”

The gallery is in the east entrance of The Village at Mondawmin and can be seen during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.