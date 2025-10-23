Lead poisoning still affects 3,000 Maryland children, mainly in Baltimore region

BALTIMORE — About 3,000 children in Maryland are still dealing with lead poisoning, with most cases concentrated in the Baltimore region, according to preliminary data from the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The damaging heavy metal continues to pose health risks despite progress in addressing the issue statewide.

"We're kind of leading the nation of cities of our progress, but we still have far more cases than many cities," said Ruth Ann Horton from the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative.

Long-term effects can last into adulthood

Kshawn Burrell discovered he had lead poisoning at age 15 and still experiences effects today.

"It takes an impact on me today and, you know, it's hard for day-to-day life to deal with certain things," Burrell said.

"Really with just my focus, like I forget things very quickly," he said.

Symptoms difficult to detect in children

The signs of lead poisoning can be challenging to identify in children, making testing crucial for early detection.

"The sad truth is that there are no specific signs that will tell you that a child has been exposed to lead, which is why we absolutely require and encourage parents to test their children," said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of the Environmental Health Bureau at the Maryland Department of Health.

The impacts vary widely depending on the amount of lead exposure.

"It may be behavioral. It may be cognitive in terms of their IQ," Mitchell said.

Older homes pose greatest risk

Lead can be found in paint, pipes, dust and soil, with people living in older homes facing the highest risk.

"There's a certain amount of risk when you move into a pre-78 home, and you should always assume that there's lead in the home," said Fred Banks, program manager for the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Renters have legal protections

In Maryland, renters typically have an easier path to lead removal than homeowners because the Tenant Bill of Rights places the financial responsibility on landlords.

"If you're in an older home, any chipping, peeling, flaking paint, if you're in a rental property, is illegal under Maryland law," Horton said.

Organization founded by affected parents

The Green and Healthy Homes Initiative was started by parents of children with lead poisoning to reduce risks for other families.

Mitchell emphasized that parents shouldn't panic over minor lead exposure but should remain vigilant.

"I don't want parents necessarily to think that every, every teeny little bit of lead means that their child is going to be damaged irrevocably, but what I do want them to realize is when they buy a home or move into a new home or apartment, they should absolutely try to identify whether there are sources of lead," Mitchell said.

If you feel your child has been impacted by lead poisoning, click here for guidance from the Maryland Department of Environment or here for guidance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

