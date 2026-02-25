Latest OIG report alleges Mayor's Office made hundreds of unauthorized P-Card transactions totaling over $167K

BALTIMORE — The latest report from the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General (OIG) alleges that Procurement Card (P-Card) holders within the Mayor's Office made hundreds of unauthorized transactions totaling more than $167,000.

The Beginning of the Investigation

The investigation stemmed from a complaint regarding the Mayor's Office use of taxpayer funds, which included P-Cards being used for food at sporting events and internal office parties.

The OIG uncovered several alleged policy violations, including delayed reconciliations, missing Bureau of Procurement (BOP) P-Card waivers, unauthorized spending on internal events, and purchases of prohibited items.

Items such as food and flowers are not permitted to be purchased without a City agency first submitting a waiver to the BOP for approval.

A Review of Where the Money Went

After reviewing P-Card spending records and Workday expenditures for current cardholders from July 1, 2022, to November 17, 2025, investigators found that the Mayor's Office failed to submit required waivers for 336 P-Card transactions totaling $167,455.06. Of those, 295 were food-related purchases, including catering.

The report also found that $52,588.78 in taxpayer funds was spent on food and beverages during Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens games. Witnesses say the purchases were for the Mayor and staff attending games in the Mayoral Suite at both stadiums, and noted that the practice dates back to previous mayoral administrations.

Other P-Card transactions included birthday celebrations, employee appreciation events, baby showers, and flowers for select individuals — expenses that also involved executive leadership.

According to the report, a single BOP employee is currently responsible for conducting P-Card audits across more than 200 cardholders.

The OIG report concluded by recommending that the City provide additional oversight and compliance resources, noting that more than $36 million in P-Card transactions have been processed since June 2022. The OIG also recommended that the City update its Expenditure Authorization policies to reflect Workday and establish clearer guidelines for the "proper stewardship of City funds."

Mayor's Office Response to the Report

In response to the report, The Mayor's Office stated that it takes the obligation of safeguarding taxpayers funds seriously, adding that fiscal integrity is not merely an administrative requirement; it is essential to maintaining and strengthening public trust.

According to the Mayor's Office, the $167,455.06 that raised flags in the OIG's investigation equates to an estimated 0.19% of the Mayor's Office budget over the reviewed time period.

"Despite representing such a notably small portion of the Mayor’s Office budget, we concur that every dollar matters in responsible stewardship of city resources. For that reason, we have taken additional steps to improve the Mayor’s Office’s internal processes," the Mayor's Office said.

The Mayor's Office said officials attempted to address the waiver concerns with the P-Card Program Coordinator but were told that, because the expenditures had already occurred, a waiver could not be issued.

While additional measures are being outlined to address the missing waivers, the Mayor's Office created a new position before the OIG's report was released.

The Fiscal Supervisor position was created with the intent to “to support the Director of Administrative Services and Chief of Staff in managing the Mayor’s Executive Office Budget. This role will provide leadership, training, and guidance on fiscal and budget matters to the Mayor’s Executive Office and advise leadership on relevant matters in support of the administration’s goals.”

Officials say the role is currently posted, and the first round of interviews has been completed.

The full report, including the full response from the Mayor's Office, can be viewed below: