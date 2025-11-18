Key Bridge rebuild will cost up to $5.2 billion and won't be completed until 2030

The Maryland Transportation Authority now projects the estimated cost to rebuild the Key Bridge will be between 4.3 and 5.2 billion dollars, with completion pushed back to late 2030, two years later than first projected.

MDTA says safety requirements and detailed engineering work require more time than initially anticipated.

The new design includes "vessel protection" structures around the main towers to guard against future ship collisions, like one the caused by the Dali.

"We are spending money responsibly on this bridge. It does not have unnecessary things to it, but it's going to connect really well, I think, with Baltimore," Bruce Gartner, the executive director of MDTA said.

Maryland is using insurance funds and will issue bonds as federal support becomes available.

MDTA is also expanding commuter options with MDOT and other agencies to help drivers during the extended construction period.