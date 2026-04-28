Kanaiyah Ward's death sparks change to Maryland's foster care system

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Kanaiyah Ward's death while under the car of the state has led to a new law in Maryland aiming to improve outcomes for foster children.

Delegate Mike Griffith championed the bill to ensure foster children are not left unsupervised in places like hotel rooms.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed Kanaiyah's Law Tuesday.

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"This bill is about Kanaiyah. It's about her family. It's about the tragedy and it was the inspiration for getting this work done," Griffith said.

Moore presented the ceremonial first pen to Ward's mother and grandfather.

"Your hopes of making sure that all of our children can be safe and have an advocate. It's happening because you use your voice," Moore said.

The new law coincides with a ban on hospital overstays. Previously, children under the care of the state were sent to the hospital for care and kept there, sometimes for up to a year.

MORE: Advocates call for answers, change after foster teen found dead in Baltimore hotel

"Never again will our foster kids, Delegate Griffith, find placement in unsupervised settings like hotel rooms or shelters. Children in crisis will receive the attention and the care that they deserve. We and the appropriations," Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk said.

Griffith said the work is not done and he plans to introduce more legislation to address issues within the foster care system next session.

"We've got to make sure we're supporting and cultivating not just places for them to sleep, but actual foster homes," Griffith said.

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