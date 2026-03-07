Juvenile shot, killed in North Baltimore Friday night, police say

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed Friday evening.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of West Old Cold Spring Lane at 6:25 p.m., where they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.