Juvenile Services announces improvements to electronic monitoring policies

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services announced changes to their electronic monitoring policies.
The changes will reflect a more proactive agency role.
“We are moving quickly to address the young people who are falling through the cracks of our system,” said Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino. “These changes show a willingness to have hard conversations and make quick decisions when they can help us rebuild trust and community safety.”
The new policy changes take effect on July 3 and are as follows:
- All youth on electronic monitoring who have been requested by law enforcement for detention and are charged with a new detention-eligible offense will be held in detention until their next court hearing.
- A community detention officer or liaison MUST appear in court for the young person’s detention hearing. This staff member will provide the court with an update on the youth’s engagement with electronic monitoring, including both strengths and areas of concern.
- The DJS Deputy Secretary of Community will oversee and monitor all detention decisions to ensure consistent implementation.