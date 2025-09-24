Juvenile charged as adult in connection with deadly shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was apprehended by police on September 7 and will be charged as an adult.

Authorities say the juvenile is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Davonne Hare in the 700 block of Druid Park Lake Drive on August 22.

Hare was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, per police.

The juvenile was taken to Central Booking, where he was charged with first-degree murder.