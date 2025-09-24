Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Juvenile charged as adult in connection with deadly shooting in West Baltimore

Baltimore_Police.jpg
WMAR File
Baltimore_Police.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was apprehended by police on September 7 and will be charged as an adult.

Authorities say the juvenile is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Davonne Hare in the 700 block of Druid Park Lake Drive on August 22.

Hare was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, per police.

The juvenile was taken to Central Booking, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR