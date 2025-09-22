'Joy for Jordan' Jordan Reid-el dies

BALTIMORE — Some difficult news to share.

This summer, we told you about Jordan Reid-el, an 11-year-old girl from northwest Baltimore who was battling CMV, a viral infection that went undetected for months after her birth and left her with significant health challenges.

The community held a ‘Joy for Jordan Day’ to try to raise funds for an accessible home and vehicle. Sadly, that help didn’t come in time.

Jordan passed away September 15.

Public services will be held for her this week. A viewing is scheduled Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, 4905 York Road.

Her funeral is Friday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 3050 Liberty Heights Road. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, pink and butterflies.

Jordan leaves behind her mom, Terri, five siblings, her grandparents and an extended family who were all caregivers for her.

A meal train has been organized to help the family. If you’d like to help, go here.