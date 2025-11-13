Johns Hopkins eliminating tuition for families making less than $200,000

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University will eliminate tuition for students whose families earn less than $200,000 per year.

Students from families earning up to $100,000 will also have fees and living expenses covered.

In a letter to the Hopkins community, President Ron Daniels said the initiative is funded by existing financial aid commitments. More than 1,200 donors have contributed $240 million over recent years to make this possible.

The program will help "recruit the best and brightest students to Johns Hopkins irrespective of their financial wherewithal," Daniels said.

According to U.S. Census data, students from more than 85% of American households will be able to attend Johns Hopkins without paying tuition.

"Understanding financial aid offers can be overwhelming," said David Phillips, vice provost for admissions and financial aid. "A big goal here is to simplify the process. We especially want to reach students and families from disadvantaged backgrounds, rural locations and small towns across America, who may not know that a Hopkins degree is within reach."

The changes take effect in spring 2026 for current students and fall 2026 for incoming students in the 2026-2027 school year.