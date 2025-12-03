Johns Hopkins Bayview celebrates annual Light the Labyrinth event for holiday season

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center held its annual Light the Labyrinth event to ring in the holiday season, bringing together community members for a celebration of hope and healing.

The labyrinth is a spiral walking course located on the hospital's campus that serves as a symbol of hope and healing for patients, families, and staff.

During the evening event, guests participated in a candle lighting ceremony that reflects on the role of light across different faiths and traditions.

The celebration emphasizes the spiritual and emotional aspects of healing, providing a peaceful space for reflection during the holiday season. The labyrinth serves as both a physical walking path and a metaphorical journey toward wellness and recovery.

This year's celebration was moved indoors due to weather conditions, but the indoor setting maintained the intimate and contemplative atmosphere that makes the event meaningful for attendees.

The Light the Labyrinth event represents Johns Hopkins Bayview's commitment to holistic care that addresses not only physical health but also the spiritual and emotional needs of the community it serves.

