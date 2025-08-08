Jeezy's epic journey to Baltimore show: Canceled flights, car troubles, and an Uber hero

BALTIMORE — Jeezy loves him some Baltimore, and not even canceled flights and car issues were stopping him from getting here.

According to the Atlanta rapper's Instagram account, the morning of his concert at The Lyric, his team told him all flights to Baltimore and DC were canceled, and a car was on the way to drive him there.

Two hours into the drive, they hit something on the highway and punctured the gas tank. Now, Jeezy is stuck at a small gas station in South Carolina, trying to figure out what to do.

His team calls an Uber to take them to a rental car location, but about 8 minutes into the drive, Jeezy asked the driver how much he'd charge to drive them to Baltimore.

"I assured him that whatever it was, he’d have it. Like real one, he didn’t hesitate and just kept driving," Jeezy wrote on his post.

10 hours later, they are in Baltimore with just 10 minutes to spare before the show starts. Jeezy thanked his Uber driver, Tanner, and gave him a Snowman tee and brought him up on stage during the show.

"Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes!"

Jeezy was in town on August 1 for his TM101 20th Anniversary Tour at The Lyric.