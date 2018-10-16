Jealous to receive endorsement from National Organization for Women

6:13 AM, Oct 16, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: President and CEO of the NAACP Benjamin Jealous speaks during a National Press Club luncheon August 29, 2013 in Washington, DC. Jealous discussed on various topics including the issues raised in the trial of George Zimmerman over the killing of Trayvon Martin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
Democrat Ben Jealous is set to receive another endorsement in the gubernatorial race. 

Maryland's chapter of the National Organization for Women will show their support for Jealous at Light Street Cycles Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. 

Jealous' campaign is also expected to release a plan to improve enforcement and compliance with Maryland's pay gap laws. 

Jealous will propose legislation to create inspectors in the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation that will request pay information from companies and conduct reviews to prevent pay discrimination. 

