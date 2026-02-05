Hundreds of Baltimore students stage walkout demanding changes to ICE policies

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of students walked out of class today in downtown Baltimore, calling on lawmakers to take action on immigration enforcement.

Students from Baltimore City College, Baltimore School of the Arts, and other area schools gathered to protest recent events across the country and show solidarity with activists in Minnesota.

The students called for changes to ICE policies, including cutting funding, tightening oversight, and ending local law enforcement collaboration with ICE under the 287-G program.

"The government has the potential to change, and they are able to fix their problems. We know that this is not right. This is a system that's broken, so I want to see something done about it," said Clair Nutt.

Nutt is a part of Students Organizing a Multicultural Open Society, also known as SOMOS, who organized the walkout.

More walkouts are expected tomorrow at several schools in Harford and Baltimore counties.

