BALTIMORE — HUD funding cuts threaten to displace up to 1,000 Baltimore residents from permanent housing

Millions of dollars in federal housing funding are being cut from Baltimore City, potentially forcing 700 to 1,000 people onto the streets as early as the beginning of next year.

"That need is gonna be tremendous as we couple that with those who have their SNAP benefits that are cut in half now we're talking about housing at risk and so that should be the focus of this city," said Nico Sanders, CEO of Community Housing Associates.

The cuts target the Permanent Supportive Housing Program, which provides long-term rental and lease support for vulnerable residents.

"Baltimore City was around 94% at permanent supportive housing. Now, HUD is saying that we're only going to allot 30% of funding for permanent supportive housing. That means that the rest of those permanent supportive housing and providers will have to switch to transitional housing at best," Sanders said.

The funding cuts come with more restrictive regulations on how remaining funds can be spent, further complicating the situation for housing providers and residents.

"It's not really a clear solution in place for folks right now, and it's causing a lot of confusion for folks," said Jamal Turner, vice chair of the Baltimore City Continuum of Care.

People could begin losing their housing support as soon as early next year, creating uncertainty for residents who believed they had stable housing.

"To folks that have been convinced that they are supported, that the resources are being poured into them to ensure that they aren't they don't find themselves on the streets I think that this shock," Turner said.

State or city funding to fill the gaps appears unlikely. Maryland faces a projected $1.5 billion budget shortfall, making it improbable that the state will provide the additional $46 million needed to cover the HUD cuts.

The funding reductions are expected to worsen outcomes for Maryland and Baltimore's homeless population.

