BALTIMORE — Baltimore's popular House on the Harbor music festival returns to the Inner Harbor this Saturday, bringing the city's rich house music culture to one of its most iconic locations.

The free event, running from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, is part of the Baltimore by Baltimore concert series that aims to showcase local talent and draw visitors downtown.

"Baltimore came out and this whole beautiful harbor was full of people just smiling, dancing, family, friends and stuff. It's a really positive kind of culture, so this would be the second one, and Baltimore has a kind of roots in house music," said one of the festival's DJs.

Here about all the festivity coming to Baltimore's Inner Harbor House on the Harbor music festival returns to Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Baltimore's own DJ Thommy Davis, one of the original pioneers of house music, will be among the featured performers. Davis, who has been in the music business for 47 years, believes Baltimore holds a special place in house music history.

"To be honest, it's the beat. It's the African American culture really like it because the rhythm, the rhythm is it, but the music is positive, so there's no derogatory things about it. It's energy. You walk away feeling happy and smile. You can stand and stand next to somebody you don't even know white, black, color, gay, straight," Davis said.

The lineup includes several local legends including Biscuit, Meesh, DJ OG, and Wayne Davis.

This marks the fourth year for Baltimore by Baltimore, a series designed to bring people downtown to enjoy the city's waterfront resources.

"Events like this Baltimore by Baltimore are really reflective of Baltimore City and that there's so much talent and in different genres and cultures in the city," said Leanna Wetmore of the Waterfront Partnership.

The House on the Harbor event is the second of four all-day music festivals scheduled at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater this summer. The September event will feature Mr. Trash Wheel with a special concert including mermaids and rock and roll.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.