Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

'Home for the Holidays': Four women receive keys to new Habitat for Humanity homes in East Baltimore ceremony

Screenshot 2025-12-04 at 4.59.34 PM.png
Maria Morales/WMAR
Baltimore native Keisha Pack cuts the ribbon on her new home from Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood in East Baltimore during Habitat's 'Home for the Holidays' ceremony, Thursday, Dec. 4.
Screenshot 2025-12-04 at 4.59.34 PM.png
Posted

BALTIMORE, Md. — Four women received keys to their new homes in East Baltimore today during Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake's "Home for the Holidays" home dedication ceremony.

WATCH: Four women receive keys to new Habitat for Humanity homes in East Baltimore ceremony

Four women receive keys to new Habitat for Humanity homes in East Baltimore ceremony

The celebration included special guests, with Santa making an appearance and the choir from neighboring Archbishop Curley High School performing for the new homeowners.

Keisha Pack, one of the new homeowners, is taking on homeownership independently and has been preparing for the responsibility.

"I had to really, actually, sit down and learn the fundamentals of owning a home. The mortgage process, escrow, just learning new things about a home. And trying to learn how to fix a home so therefore I'll have that under my belt and I'll know how to do things around the house," Pack said.

Habitat for Humanity plans to complete 27 new homes in the Orchard Ridge community over the coming year. These will be the last homes built in the Orchard Ridge development.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR