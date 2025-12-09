'Home for the Holidays': Four women receive keys to new Habitat for Humanity homes in East Baltimore ceremony

BALTIMORE, Md. — Four women received keys to their new homes in East Baltimore today during Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake's "Home for the Holidays" home dedication ceremony.

The celebration included special guests, with Santa making an appearance and the choir from neighboring Archbishop Curley High School performing for the new homeowners.

Keisha Pack, one of the new homeowners, is taking on homeownership independently and has been preparing for the responsibility.

"I had to really, actually, sit down and learn the fundamentals of owning a home. The mortgage process, escrow, just learning new things about a home. And trying to learn how to fix a home so therefore I'll have that under my belt and I'll know how to do things around the house," Pack said.

Habitat for Humanity plans to complete 27 new homes in the Orchard Ridge community over the coming year. These will be the last homes built in the Orchard Ridge development.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.