Helping Up Mission celebrates 140 years serving Baltimore's homeless and addiction recovery community

The Helping Up Mission marked 140 years of service in Baltimore.

Since 1885, the nonprofit has supported people facing addiction and homelessness and now serves more than 650 men, women, and children. Its long-term, faith-based recovery programs focus on peer-to-peer support, with 70% of staff made up of program graduates.

As part of the milestone celebration, leaders also unveiled plans for Recovery Park, a new outdoor space for clients and the community. Good Morning Maryland's Megan Knight served as emcee for the sold-out event.

