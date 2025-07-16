Heart of the 4th Music and Arts Festival postponed

BALTIMORE — The Heart of the 4th Music and Arts Festival has been rescheduled.

This is due to an "unexpected permit issue," Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway said.

Originally, set for July 19, it has been rescheduled to a new date in August at a new location along the York Road Corridor.

The free, family-friendly festival aims to transform a half-mile stretch of York Road from Belvedere Avenue to Bellona Avenue into a vibrant pedestrian corridor.

The name “Heart of the 4th” references both the location in the geographic center of Baltimore’s 4th Council District and the community-centered vision of the event, organizers say.