Harry Potter actors reunite in Baltimore for "family dinner"

James Phelps, left, and Oliver Phelps arrive at the Warner Bros. Television Fall Season Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Comic Con brought three famous wizards to the Inner Harbor.

Following a weekend at Baltimore Comic Con, James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the immensely popular Harry Potter movie series, joined their on-screen sister Bonnie Wright for a "family dinner" in Charm City, posting a picture on Instagram.

Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, had also attended Baltimore Comic Con over the weekend.

The Phelps twins made the most of their time in Baltimore, with Oliver Phelps attempting the Bed of Nails exhibit at the Maryland Science Center.

James Phelps noted that it was his first time in Baltimore and posted a pic with the Domino Sugar sign.

