Harlem Park Elementary Middle wins mayor's attendance challenge with 30% absenteeism reduction

BALTIMORE — Students at Harlem Park Elementary Middle School received a special surprise today when Mayor Brandon Scott visited to present them as the quarter two winners of his attendance challenge.

The school achieved the highest attendance rate from December to January, decreasing its chronic absenteeism by 30 percent.

Harlem Park Elementary Middle School demonstrates how focused efforts can dramatically improve student attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism Baltimore school wins mayor's attendance challenge, cuts absenteeism 30%

"This is our year! Our attendance is increasing. Our scholarship is rising. Excellence is becoming our standard at our grade school, Harlem Park Elementary Middle School," sixth grader David Dames said.

Students and teachers enjoyed a well-deserved celebration filled with dancing, music, and performances to mark their achievement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.