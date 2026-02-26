Hampden homeowners demand city action after raw sewage floods basements during snow melt

Some Hampden homeowners are in the middle of a stinky situation, and they are banding together to get the city to do what they say is its part.

After the recent snow melt, people living around the corner of Union and Elm say up to 8 inches of raw sewage flowed into their basements.

They called 311 several times and submitted evidence to the city.

Eight residents have submitted reimbursement requests for more than $120,000 total in damages.

One resident who has lived on the street for nearly 50 years described her frustration with the ongoing mess coming from pressures on the old sewer system.

"It's been very debilitating. And you know, we were hit with this early in the morning and then it lasted a day and a half. And we had to pump hundreds of gallons of raw sewage out of our basements, deal with the destruction. And one of the issues that can never be rectified is the toll that it's taken on us and seemingly from our vantage point, never ending," the resident said.

According to their lawyer, this is just the latest infrastructure-related issue that has not been addressed by the city since it entered into an EPA consent decree in 2002.

WMAR-2 News reached out to DPW for comment but has yet to hear back.

