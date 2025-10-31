Halloween celebration brings joy to young patients at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

BALTIMORE — Young patients at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital got to experience the magic of Halloween Friday as the facility hosted a special trick-or-treat celebration designed just for them.

Three-year-old Vydalia Abdullah was among the children who participated in the festivities. Despite having a feeding tube, Vydalia was full of energy as she joined other patients in parading through the hospital halls, collecting treats from the doctors, nurses and technicians who care for them daily.

"I didn't expect this day to turn out in this way. Each floor had their own theme. Baby unit had Monsters Inc. It was wonderful. It took the pressure off," said Abdulmalik Abdullah, Vydalia's parent.

The celebration allowed siblings to join in the fun as well. Vydalia's brother and baby sister accompanied her during the trick-or-treating activities throughout the hospital.

For patients like Vydalia who cannot eat candy due to medical restrictions, staff provided alternative treats including stickers, toys and bubbles – which proved to be Vydalia's favorite.

"It took the focus off of what we're here, to enjoy just a moment and time where they could just have fun. I like to see them smile. So it was a pretty good experience," Abdullah said.

Each floor of the hospital featured its own Halloween theme, with the baby unit decorated as Monsters Inc. Children were able to select their own costumes, which were donated by Spirit Halloween. The store will also donate a portion of its sales to support the hospital.

The event provided a brief respite for families dealing with serious medical situations, allowing children to simply be kids and enjoy the Halloween spirit despite their circumstances.

