Gym focused on low-impact workouts expanding to Baltimore and Bel Air

A fitness center known for its low-impact workouts announced it's expanding in Maryland.

Pvolve is opening new franchises in Baltimore and Bel Air. The only other location in Maryland is in Potomac.

These new studios join 30 others already open in the U.S., with 50 more in development.

Pvolve, a workout method developed by Rachel Katzman in 2017, focuses on exercises that target strength, mobility, and stability.

The fitness program claims to have clinical backing from doctors and certified trainers. The company markets itself as targeting women's health with low-impact workouts designed to avoid injury.

Opening dates for the new locations have not been announced.