Gunnar Henderson to join Team USA for '26 World Baseball Classic

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson is joining the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

"The 24-year-old Henderson had a .787 OPS, 17 homers, 34 doubles and 30 stolen bases for the O’s in 2025 and gives the American club another stud shortstop option alongside Witt," says the MLB in a statement.

We’ve got Gunnar!



Gunnar Henderson has committed to play #ForGlory🇺🇸 in the 2026 World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/KTU4Bn54Su — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) December 9, 2025

Gunnar Henderson will represent the United States at the World Baseball Classic 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AiQ6b8TAfY — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 9, 2025

The World Baseball Classic will take place in early March 2026.

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer will also be pitching in the World Baseball Classic, playing for Team Israel.