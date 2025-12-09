Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gunnar Henderson to join Team USA for '26 World Baseball Classic

Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson walks back to the dugout after he struck out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson is joining the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

"The 24-year-old Henderson had a .787 OPS, 17 homers, 34 doubles and 30 stolen bases for the O’s in 2025 and gives the American club another stud shortstop option alongside Witt," says the MLB in a statement.

The World Baseball Classic will take place in early March 2026.

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer will also be pitching in the World Baseball Classic, playing for Team Israel.

