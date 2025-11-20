Gunmen shoot each other while carrying out Cherry Hill ambush, murder

BALTIMORE — Two down, one to go.

On Wednesday a Baltimore man was convicted of murder for the 2023 shooting death of 27-year-old Desmond Gardner in Cherry Hill.

Andrew Curry, 24, was one of three gunmen who ambushed Gardner outside his daughter's house.

“Desmond Gardner was doing what any loving father would do—taking time from his workday to spend precious moments with his young daughter—when he was gunned down just a few steps from her front door,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

At first it wasn't easy for investigators to track Curry down.

He and his co-conspirators were each masked up when Gardner was gunned down.

Maryland AG Office Still shot from evidence video with the image of the victim redacted (Curry on the right)



Detectives got their break when police in Baltimore County spotted a stolen car occupied by a 17-year-old named Parris Harris.

At the time, Harris was seen locking a gun inside the vehicle's glove box.

Turns out that gun was used in Gardner's murder.

As the investigation went on, detectives focused on Harris' movements after the murder.

Afterwards, he went to George Washington Hospital in Washington D.C.

Detectives later determined one of the other shooters was wounded in the leg during the incident.

Harris had brought Curry to the hospital to get treated for his injuries.

Cell phone communications between Harris and Curry also tied them both to Gardner's murder.

On top of that, Curry had previously posted photos on Instagram wearing the same pants he'd worn the night of the shooting.

For his part, Harris has already been sentenced to life behind bars.

Curry will learn his fate on March 30, 2026.

There is no word on the third suspect involved.